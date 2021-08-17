Kabul Airport Re-Opened for Operations at 3:35 p.m. Local Time - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The airport in Kabul has been re-opened for operations at 3:35 local time, US Army Brig. Gen. William Taylor told reporters.

"As of 15:35 local time, the air field was open for operations. Shortly after, the first C-17 landed with US Marines on board. The next C-17 is preparing to land as we speak," Taylor said during a press briefing on Monday.