Kabul Airport Ready to Service Civilian Flights - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The Kabul airport is ready to service civilian aircraft, first flights are scheduled already for Saturday, a source in the Taliban movement (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) told Sputnik.

According to the source, some "official foreign flights" are scheduled for Saturday.

Earlier on Thursday, Qatari Foreign Ministry's Special Envoy for Counterterrorism Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani said that the Kabul airport is ready to receive international arrivals, as experts have fixed all the equipment.