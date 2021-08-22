Kabul Airport to Be Closed for 48 Hours to Evacuate Those Gathered Inside First - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) Kabul airport, the only way out of the Taliban-controlled (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) Afghanistan, will be closed for 48 hours to airlift those who have already entered the airport, the Afghan Khaama Press news agency reported on Sunday, citing the US State Department.

Thousands of Afghans who are trying to flee the country for fear of reprisals from the militants have gathered outside the airport. Media reported earlier on Sunday, citing the UK Defense Ministry, that seven people have died in the crowd.

The US Embassy in Afghanistan has issued an advisory recommending that Americans avoid traveling to Kabul airport due to possible security threats.