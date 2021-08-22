UrduPoint.com

Kabul Airport To Be Closed For 48 Hours To Evacuate Those Gathered Inside First - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 12:20 PM

Kabul Airport to Be Closed for 48 Hours to Evacuate Those Gathered Inside First - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) Kabul airport, the only way out of the Taliban-controlled (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) Afghanistan, will be closed for 48 hours to airlift those who have already entered the airport, the Afghan Khaama Press news agency reported on Sunday, citing the US State Department.

Thousands of Afghans who are trying to flee the country for fear of reprisals from the militants have gathered outside the airport. Media reported earlier on Sunday, citing the UK Defense Ministry, that seven people have died in the crowd.

The US Embassy in Afghanistan has issued an advisory recommending that Americans avoid traveling to Kabul airport due to possible security threats.

Related Topics

Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Militants Russia Died United Kingdom Sunday Media From Airport

Recent Stories

India announces 30,948 COVID-19 cases

India announces 30,948 COVID-19 cases

7 minutes ago
 Australia&#039;s lockdown to remain after announci ..

Australia&#039;s lockdown to remain after announcing 914 cases

1 hour ago
 China reports 32 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

China reports 32 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

1 hour ago
 Local Press: Golden Visa to recognise those who sh ..

Local Press: Golden Visa to recognise those who share UAE’s humanitarian visio ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 August 2021

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd August 2021

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.