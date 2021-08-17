Kabul Airport to Be Opened for Civilians on Saturday - Reports

The Kabul airport will be opened for civilians on Saturday, Al Jazeera reported, citing a source in the airport security service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The Kabul airport will be opened for civilians on Saturday, Al Jazeera reported, citing a source in the airport security service.

Earlier in the day, the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) announced a suspension of all the flights at the Kabul airport.