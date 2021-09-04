Kabul Airport to Be Ready for Several Commercial Flights in Next Few Days- Qatari Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) Repairs are underway in he Kabul airport, it will be ready to receive several commercial flights in the next few days, Qatari Ambassador to Afghanistan Saeed bin Mubarak Al Khayarin said on Saturday.

"A group of specialists have prepared the airport for the flights with humanitarian assistance and will prepare [it] for receiving civilian flights in the near future," the diplomat said, as quoted by Al-Jazeera.

The airport is already operating flights from Kabul to the cities of Mazar-i-Sharif and Kandahar, he added.