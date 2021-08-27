UrduPoint.com

Kabul Airport To Be Unavailable For Humanitarian Supplies For At Least 1 Week - WHO

The Kabul airport will be unavailable for humanitarian supplies for at least a week following the terrorist attacks, and international organizations are considering the possibility of using the international airport in Mazar-i-Sharif instead, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Emergency Director Rick Brennan said on Friday

"Due to security issues and other problems it won`t be an option. At least for a week," Brennan said at a briefing.

The Mazar-i-Sharif airport is an alternative that is currently under consideration, the WHO official added.

According to UN estimates, there are currently about 100 foreign and 3,000 local staff in Afghanistan.

