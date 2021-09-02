UrduPoint.com

Kabul Airport To Reopen In Next 2 Days With Support From Turkey, Qatar - Taliban

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 09:26 PM

Kabul airport will reopen in the next two days after Turkey and Qatar provided financial assistance, a spokesman for the Taliban movement (recognized as a terrorist and banned in Russia), Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The Kabul airport will reopen in the next two days after Turkey and Qatar provided financial assistance, a spokesman for the Taliban movement (recognized as a terrorist and banned in Russia), Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, said on Thursday.

"Kabul Airport with the financial support of $30 million from Qatar and Turkey will be operational within two days," Stanikzai said, as quoted by the Afghan TOLO news broadcaster.

