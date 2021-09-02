Kabul Airport To Reopen In Next 2 Days With Support From Turkey, Qatar - Taliban
Kabul airport will reopen in the next two days after Turkey and Qatar provided financial assistance, a spokesman for the Taliban movement (recognized as a terrorist and banned in Russia), Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, said on Thursday
"Kabul Airport with the financial support of $30 million from Qatar and Turkey will be operational within two days," Stanikzai said, as quoted by the Afghan TOLO news broadcaster.