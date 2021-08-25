UrduPoint.com

Kabul Airport Will Not Be US Responsibility After Withdrawal - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 08:42 PM

The United States will not be responsible for the Kabul airport after the withdrawal from Afghanistan as the Taliban (banned in Russia) will be managing it along with the United Nations, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday

"When we are leaving the airport, the [Kabul] airport will not be the United States' responsibility anymore. So how it gets managed going forward will be something the Taliban, who are now in Kabul, will have to manage them on their own with the UN," Kirby said during a press briefing.

