Kabul Airport Will Soon Resume Civilian Flights - Taliban

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The Kabul airport will soon open to civilian air traffic following the withdrawal of US forces, Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Our team is preparing [to open the airport] for civil aviation. It will be ready soon," Mujahid said.

Effort is being made to restore the damaged technical equipment, the Taliban spokesman continued.

"Most of the technical equipment has broken down and we are working to restore it," Mujahid concluded.