Kabul Attack Leaves 2 Dead, 18 Injured - Spokesman for Afghan Health Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) An attack in Kabul at a ceremony attended by top Afghan politician Abdullah Abdullah left two dead and 18 injured, a spokesman for the Health Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, sources at the hospital told Sputnik there were over 20 people dead.