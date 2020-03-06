Kabul Attack Leaves 2 Dead, 18 Injured - Spokesman For Afghan Health Ministry
Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 03:40 PM
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) An attack in Kabul at a ceremony attended by top Afghan politician Abdullah Abdullah left two dead and 18 injured, a spokesman for the Health Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.
Earlier in the day, sources at the hospital told Sputnik there were over 20 people dead.