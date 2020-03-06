UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kabul Attack Leaves 2 Dead, 18 Injured - Spokesman For Afghan Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 03:40 PM

Kabul Attack Leaves 2 Dead, 18 Injured - Spokesman for Afghan Health Ministry

An attack in Kabul at a ceremony attended by top Afghan politician Abdullah Abdullah left two dead and 18 injured, a spokesman for the Health Ministry told Sputnik on Friday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) An attack in Kabul at a ceremony attended by top Afghan politician Abdullah Abdullah left two dead and 18 injured, a spokesman for the Health Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, sources at the hospital told Sputnik there were over 20 people dead.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Afghanistan Kabul Top

Recent Stories

SC says Sindh’s all institutions are corrupt

7 minutes ago

Is Pakistan open to American business? Carnegie En ..

11 minutes ago

IESCO notifies schedule for holding open Katcharie ..

12 minutes ago

Three drugs pushers rounded up in Sialkot

12 minutes ago

COVID-19 outbreak to have significant economic imp ..

15 minutes ago

Shoaib, Wahab power Zalmi to emphatic win against ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.