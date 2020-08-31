UrduPoint.com
Kabul Awaiting Taliban Release Of Commando Forces To Free Remaining 320 Prisoners - Faisal

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 01:09 PM

Kabul Awaiting Taliban Release of Commando Forces to Free Remaining 320 Prisoners - Faisal

Kabul remains committed to its plan of releasing 320 Taliban prisoners, reportedly including three perpetrators of insider attacks against US troops in Afghanistan, on the condition that the militant group releases commando forces first, National Security Council Spokesman Javid Faisal told Sputnik Monday

US media reported over the weekend that Kabul was ready to release three Taliban prisoners who were in prison for so-called green-on-blue attacks, in which militants infiltrate Afghan security forces to gain proximity to US troops and carry out deadly attacks. The Washington Post reported that Kabul had seen no significant pushback from the US presidential administration.

"There are no changes to the plan. The Taliban will have to release our commandos held by them before the government resumes the release of the remaining 320 Taliban prisoners. It's now on the Taliban to take action and help the peace efforts produce the expected outcome," Faisal told Sputnik in Kabul.

France and Australia had asked the Afghan government not to release Taliban prisoners convicted of attacks against their servicemen in the country.

According to iCasualties, which tracks foreign troop fatalities in Iraq and Afghanistan, 63 US servicemen have been killed in such insider attacks.

Acting Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar said last week that Afghanistan was closer than ever before to embarking on peace talks with the Taliban.

Kabul and the Taliban have been engaged in a phased release of prisoners as a confidence-building measure with the aim of beginning peace negotiations.

The mutual release, as laid out in the peace process agreement signed between the Taliban and US forces in the country, has been disrupted by near-ceaseless Taliban violence against Afghan security and civilians.

