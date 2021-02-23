Kabul Believes Taliban Responsible for More Civilian Casualties in 2020 Than UNAMA Reports

The Taliban movement is responsible for a bigger share of civilian casualties in Afghanistan last year than the 46 percent reported by the UN Assistance Mission in the country (UNAMA), spokesman for the Afghan National Security Council Rahmatullah Andar said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, UNAMA released its annual report on civilian casualties in Afghanistan. According to the report, the Taliban was responsible for 46 percent of civilian casualties, which is 19 percent fewer than in 2019. Anti-government forces, including the Taliban, were responsible for 62 percent of casualties and the government was responsible for a quarter of casualties.

"UNAMA reports that the Taliban are responsible for 45 percent of civilian casualties, but in reality, their responsibility is higher because they have contributed to the destruction and casualties," Andar wrote on Twitter.

Despite the launch of the Kabul-Taliban peace talks in Doha last September, there has since been a rise in civilians killed and injured in Afghanistan, according to UNAMA. Afghanistan has witnessed a spate of bomb attacks and clashes, with the military continuing to regularly report on its special operations against Taliban operatives, who are now said to control three-fourths of Afghan land.