UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kabul Believes Taliban Responsible For More Civilian Casualties In 2020 Than UNAMA Reports

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 10:09 PM

Kabul Believes Taliban Responsible for More Civilian Casualties in 2020 Than UNAMA Reports

The Taliban movement is responsible for a bigger share of civilian casualties in Afghanistan last year than the 46 percent reported by the UN Assistance Mission in the country (UNAMA), spokesman for the Afghan National Security Council Rahmatullah Andar said on Tuesday.

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) The Taliban movement is responsible for a bigger share of civilian casualties in Afghanistan last year than the 46 percent reported by the UN Assistance Mission in the country (UNAMA), spokesman for the Afghan National Security Council Rahmatullah Andar said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, UNAMA released its annual report on civilian casualties in Afghanistan. According to the report, the Taliban was responsible for 46 percent of civilian casualties, which is 19 percent fewer than in 2019. Anti-government forces, including the Taliban, were responsible for 62 percent of casualties and the government was responsible for a quarter of casualties.

"UNAMA reports that the Taliban are responsible for 45 percent of civilian casualties, but in reality, their responsibility is higher because they have contributed to the destruction and casualties," Andar wrote on Twitter.

Despite the launch of the Kabul-Taliban peace talks in Doha last September, there has since been a rise in civilians killed and injured in Afghanistan, according to UNAMA. Afghanistan has witnessed a spate of bomb attacks and clashes, with the military continuing to regularly report on its special operations against Taliban operatives, who are now said to control three-fourths of Afghan land.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Afghanistan United Nations Twitter Doha September 2019 Government Share

Recent Stories

Court adjourns hearing of assets beyond means case ..

55 seconds ago

ECP to be given EVM to resolve issue of rigging: C ..

2 minutes ago

Everton secure planning permission for 53,000-capa ..

2 minutes ago

PTI to protest against political victimization in ..

2 minutes ago

The Law has to be followed in good faith: Chief Ju ..

5 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed continues tours of IDEX 2021

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.