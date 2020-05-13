Kabul Blames Taliban for Worsening Security Situation as Spree of Attacks Rock Afghanistan

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The Taliban have no plans to stop war, retain ties with terrorist groups and therefore bear responsibility for the worsening security situation in Afghanistan, the country's presidential spokesman said on Wednesday, following a string of deadly attacks.

On Tuesday, Kabul was rocked by an armed attack on a maternity hospital, which left 24 people killed and 16 others injured, including newborn children and women. No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack immediately. The Taliban have denied any involvement. On the same day, a suicide attack claimed 32 lives at a funeral of a local security commander in eastern Nangarhar province. The Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) has claimed responsibility for the attack. Earlier, Afghan military said that six soldiers were killed in a Taliban attack on an army checkpoint in eastern Laghman province on Sunday.

"After the [peace] agreement [with US], the Taliban start[ed] war and did not keep their promises.

The Taliban have no intention of ending the war and have broken all their promises. The Taliban are responsible for the worsening situation in Afghanistan ... The Taliban have ties to all terrorist groups and cannot deny attacks. The international community must then put pressure on the Taliban to make peace," Sediq Sediqqi said at a press conference.

He accused the Taliban of capitalizing on violence and plotting own attacks.

"The Taliban have taken advantage of the week of violence, prepared plans for attacks that week and are now implementing them. The President has taken the most steps for peace and called for peace and the Taliban are trying to win the war," the official added.

Sediqqi noted that a political agreement on the next government, which is due to emerge after the September presidential election, is "imminent" and will be struck soon.