UrduPoint.com

Kabul Blast Kills Six People, Injures Three Taliban Members - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Kabul Blast Kills Six People, Injures Three Taliban Members - Police

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) The explosion in the Afghan capital on Monday killed six civilians and injured three members of the Taliban movement (under UN sanctions for terrorism), Kabul Police Command chief Khalid Zadran said.

"A suicide bomber was targeted by security forces at a checkpoint in Malik Azghar Square...

in Kabul before he reached his target. During this, the explosives on it exploded, killing six civilians and injuring several others. Three Taliban soldiers were also injured in the incident," Zadran tweeted.

Earlier in the day, media reported that the blast occurred near the Afghan Foreign Ministry building and not far from a shopping center.

