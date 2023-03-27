Kabul Blast Kills Two People, Injures 12 - Hospital

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) The explosion that occurred on Monday near the Afghan Foreign Ministry building killed two people and injured 12 more, including a child, a hospital run by Italian humanitarian organization Emergency said.

"#Afghanistan: Explosion in #Kabul near the Ministry of Foreign Affairs #MOFA. Our Surgical Centre has received 12 wounded patients, including a child, and 2 other victims already dead on arrival," the Emergency NGO tweeted.

A source from the ministry told sputnik that the blast injured two members of the security forces.