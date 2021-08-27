Kabul Bombers Must Be Brought 'to Justice': UN Security Council
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 07:47 PM
The United Nations Security Council urged the international community to bring the perpetrators of the Kabul airport bombings to justice in a joint statement released Friday
"The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice," the 15-member council said.
"They urged all states, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard."