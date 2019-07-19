UrduPoint.com
Kabul Bombing Death Toll Climbs To 4 People, 16 Others Injured - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 10:00 AM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) At least four people were killed and 16 others were wounded as a blast hit Afghanistan's capital of Kabul early on Friday, the country's Public Health Ministry said.

"Four people have been martyred (killed) and 16 more wounded as a result of today's explosion in Kabul.

All the wounded patients were evacuated to our hospitals and have been receiving the required treatment," the ministry spokesman, Wahidullah Mayar, wrote on Twitter.

The explosion has take place at the entrance of Kabul University in the city's police district number three.

Nasrat Rahimi, the Interior Ministry spokesman, wrote on Facebook that the blast had targeted the university west gate.

The explosion rocked Kabul at the beginning of weekend in Afghanistan.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the bombing so far.

