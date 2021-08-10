Kabul Calls for End to War, Political Solution at Doha Meeting on Afghanistan

The Afghan government delegation at the Doha talks called for an end to hostilities and urged the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) to take a political approach to solving the crisis in the country through peace talks, Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the Kabul delegation and chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) The Afghan government delegation at the Doha talks called for an end to hostilities and urged the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) to take a political approach to solving the crisis in the country through peace talks, Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the Kabul delegation and chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, said Tuesday.

The Tuesday meeting in Doha was attended by representatives of the UN, EU, Russia, the US, the UK, China, Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Qatar, according to the Kabul official.

"Those present at the meeting expressed concern over the tensions in Afghanistan and the escalation of hostilities, called for an immediate end to hostilities and expressed support for peace efforts. They also called for a renewal of peace negotiations, an immediate end to violence, the formation of an inclusive government and coming to a political solution," Abdullah said in a statement following the Doha talks.

The Afghan authorities further requested that the Taliban present their plans for a political solution, approve mediation in the negotiations, and admit that there is no military solution to the current crisis, Abdullah stated. He also noted that the Afghan authorities prompted the international community to send a signal to the Taliban about the need for peace as no side will benefit in the current situation.

Afghanistan is seeing a spike in violence now as the Taliban have stepped up their offensive after international troops started a gradual withdrawal from the country, scheduled to be completed by the end of August. The pullout was stipulated in the agreement the Taliban and the United States signed in Doha in February 2020.

Over the past months, the Taliban have captured large rural territories and overrun several provincial capitals.