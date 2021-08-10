UrduPoint.com

Kabul Calls For End To War, Political Solution At Doha Meeting On Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 11:38 PM

Kabul Calls for End to War, Political Solution at Doha Meeting on Afghanistan

The Afghan government delegation at the Doha talks called for an end to hostilities and urged the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) to take a political approach to solving the crisis in the country through peace talks, Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the Kabul delegation and chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) The Afghan government delegation at the Doha talks called for an end to hostilities and urged the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) to take a political approach to solving the crisis in the country through peace talks, Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the Kabul delegation and chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, said Tuesday.

The Tuesday meeting in Doha was attended by representatives of the UN, EU, Russia, the US, the UK, China, Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Qatar, according to the Kabul official.

"Those present at the meeting expressed concern over the tensions in Afghanistan and the escalation of hostilities, called for an immediate end to hostilities and expressed support for peace efforts. They also called for a renewal of peace negotiations, an immediate end to violence, the formation of an inclusive government and coming to a political solution," Abdullah said in a statement following the Doha talks.

The Afghan authorities further requested that the Taliban present their plans for a political solution, approve mediation in the negotiations, and admit that there is no military solution to the current crisis, Abdullah stated. He also noted that the Afghan authorities prompted the international community to send a signal to the Taliban about the need for peace as no side will benefit in the current situation.

Afghanistan is seeing a spike in violence now as the Taliban have stepped up their offensive after international troops started a gradual withdrawal from the country, scheduled to be completed by the end of August. The pullout was stipulated in the agreement the Taliban and the United States signed in Doha in February 2020.

Over the past months, the Taliban have captured large rural territories and overrun several provincial capitals.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Russia China Qatar Doha Uzbekistan United Kingdom United States February August 2020 From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Germany to end free Covid tests to boost jab take- ..

Germany to end free Covid tests to boost jab take-up

5 minutes ago
 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns after haras ..

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns after harassment claims

5 minutes ago
 PTI govt has launched flagship development program ..

PTI govt has launched flagship development programmes, projects for Sindh: Ali N ..

5 minutes ago
 White House Says Taliban Taking Over Afghanistan, ..

White House Says Taliban Taking Over Afghanistan, Kabul 'Not Inevitable'

5 minutes ago
 Dance, water cannon salute for Namibian teen Olymp ..

Dance, water cannon salute for Namibian teen Olympic medallist

18 minutes ago
 Convention on National Minority Day held

Convention on National Minority Day held

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.