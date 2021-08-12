UrduPoint.com

Kabul Calls For UN Security Council Emergency Meeting On Afghan Crisis - Reports

The head of the Afghan Supreme Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on the crisis in the country, calling the situation critical, the 1TV broadcaster reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The head of the Afghan Supreme Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on the crisis in the country, calling the situation critical, the 1TV broadcaster reported.

The head of the Afghan council also stressed during a regional conference in the capital of Qatar, Doha, that the progress achieved so far was under threat.

