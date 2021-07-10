MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) Afghanistan is calling on China, India and Russia to help the country's defense and security forces fight terrorism, rather than interfere in internal affairs, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib said on Friday.

"We do not need to replace one superpower with another, peace and stability are possible only in the case of cooperation with everyone in the region and beyond, but we call on external partners to help our defense and security forces fight terrorism, for which they are intended, and not interfere in our internal affairs. We welcome technical support from all external partners, of course, from China, India and Russia," Mohib said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.