Kabul Calls on Regional Community to Join Forces in Combating Terrorism - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Kabul is urging neighboring countries to act together in the face of terrorism in Afghanistan and the region, Afghan Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geran Hivad told Sputnik.

"We call on regional countries to jointly take comprehensive measures to combat terrorism and foreign fighters in Afghanistan and across the region," Hivad said.

The diplomat went on to say that in order to achieve peace in the country at last, the international community should pressure the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) to make a political decision, end violence, and engage in a constructive dialogue with Kabul.

Afghanistan is witnessing a surge in violence as international troops are gradually being withdrawn from the country. The exit of military forces was one of the points in the agreement the Taliban and the United States reached in Doha in February of last year.