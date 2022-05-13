(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) The authorities in Kabul control the territory of Afghanistan and can fight the Islamic State (ISIS, terrorist group banned in Russia) themselves, Afghan Charge d'Affaires to Moscow Jamal Nasir Garhwal said in an interview with Sputnik, ading that any outside help, including from Russia, is not needed.

"Media reports that we cannot control the ISIS threat is all propaganda. Our government can control our country, our territory. So do not worry about it ... It (ISIS) is not strong enough so that we ask someone for help.

We can deal with this problem ourselves," Garhwal said when asked whether Kabul will request assistance from Rusia in the event of an uncontrolled escalation by ISIS, including in the north of the country.

The diplomat expressed confidence that the situation will not reach such a level that the terrorist group can intensify so much that Kabul asks for help.

In early May, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said that the US sees signs of attempts by the IS and similar groups to restore influence in Afghanistan.