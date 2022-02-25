Kabul Closely Monitors Situation in Ukraine, Concerned About Possible Civilian Casualties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) The Afghan government led by the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine and is concerned about possible civilian casualties, the foreign ministry said on Friday.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine and expresses concern about real possibility of civilian casualties," the ministry said in a statement.

Kabul called for restraint by both parties and desisting from taking positions "that could intensify violence."