Kabul Closes For Quarantine For 3 Weeks To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus - Afghan Cabinet

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 06:23 PM

Kabul Closes for Quarantine for 3 Weeks to Prevent Spread of Coronavirus - Afghan Cabinet

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The Afghan capital of Kabul, where around 6 million people live, is closing its borders for three weeks starting Saturday, also introducing restrictions on movement inside the city to prevent further spread of the coronavirus, the country's cabinet said on Friday.

"From tomorrow, all travels are banned in Kabul except for purchasing food, receiving health and security services, and seeing patients. Entry to Kabul and exit from it are also banned. Food shops, health centers and security service centers will operate normally. All government employees, except departments directors and administration heads, are also discharged for three weeks," the Afghan cabinet said in a statement.

