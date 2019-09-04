UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kabul 'concerned' About US-Taliban Deal, Seeks Clarification: Official

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 04:12 PM

Kabul 'concerned' about US-Taliban deal, seeks clarification: official

The Afghan government expressed doubts Wednesday about a prospective deal between the US and the Taliban, saying officials need more information about the risks it poses

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :The Afghan government expressed doubts Wednesday about a prospective deal between the US and the Taliban, saying officials need more information about the risks it poses.

Kabul is "concerned, therefore we seek clarification about this document so that we can carefully analyse the risks and potential negative consequences,and prevent any danger it may cause," Afghan President Ashraf Ghani'sspokesman Sediq Sediqqi said on Twitter.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Twitter May Ashraf Ghani Government

Recent Stories

Italy's Conte to Unveil New Cabinet, Make M5S Lead ..

2 minutes ago

Both Black Boxes of Russia's Su-25 Aircraft Found ..

9 minutes ago

PTDC facilitates 9,000 tourists to visit China, In ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan has exposed fascist,racist face of India ..

11 minutes ago

Religious Ministry mulls regulating travel to Iran ..

9 minutes ago

Turkey to Be Ready to Use Russia's S-400 Air Defen ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.