Kabul 'concerned' about US-Taliban deal, seeks clarification: official

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :The Afghan government expressed doubts Wednesday about a prospective deal between the US and the Taliban, saying officials need more information about the risks it poses.

Kabul is "concerned, therefore we seek clarification about this document so that we can carefully analyse the risks and potential negative consequences,and prevent any danger it may cause," Afghan President Ashraf Ghani'sspokesman Sediq Sediqqi said on Twitter.