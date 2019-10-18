UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kabul Condemns Mosque Blasts In East Afghanistan, Blames Taliban - Presidential Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 08:48 PM

Kabul Condemns Mosque Blasts in East Afghanistan, Blames Taliban - Presidential Spokesman

The Afghan authorities have condemned the mosque blasts in eastern Nangarghar province, Sediq Sediqqi, the spokesperson for the country's president, said on Friday, putting the blame on Taliban

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) The Afghan authorities have condemned the mosque blasts in eastern Nangarghar province, Sediq Sediqqi, the spokesperson for the country's president, said on Friday, putting the blame on Taliban.

Earlier in the day, two blasts hit the mosque located in Jaw Dara area of Huska Meyna district during Friday prayers. At least 62 people were killed.

"The Afghan government strongly condemns today's suicide attack in a mosque in Nangarhar province ... The Taliban and their partners heinous crimes continue to target civilians in time of worship," Sediqqi tweeted.

No group has taken responsibility for the blast so far.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Suicide Attack Mosque Government

Recent Stories

Macron says learned of US Syria withdrawal 'by twe ..

2 minutes ago

149 power pilferers caught in south Punjab

2 minutes ago

Minority MPA leads rights activists' Kashmir rally ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey Plans to Open 12 Observation Posts in Syria ..

2 minutes ago

Japanese Lawmakers Pay Visit to Controversial Yasu ..

10 minutes ago

Model Courts dispose of 717 cases in Rawalpindi

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.