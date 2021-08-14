Kabul Consulting With International Partners on Situation in Afghanistan - Ghani

Kabul is in close contact with international partners on the situation in Afghanistan, President Ashraf Ghani said on Saturday, adding that the results of the consultations would be announced soon

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) Kabul is in close contact with international partners on the situation in Afghanistan, President Ashraf Ghani said on Saturday, adding that the results of the consultations would be announced soon.

"Consultations with the international community are underway, we will share the results," Ghani said in his video address to the nation.

The president added that remobilizing the Afghan security and defense forces was Kabul's top priority as the Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) continues to advance, capturing more territories.

"I assure you that as your president, my focus is to prevent further instability, violence and displacement of the people," Ghani stressed, with no hints of his possible resignation, which was speculated on in the media.