UrduPoint.com

Kabul Consulting With International Partners On Situation In Afghanistan - Ghani

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 02:58 PM

Kabul Consulting With International Partners on Situation in Afghanistan - Ghani

Kabul is in close contact with international partners on the situation in Afghanistan, President Ashraf Ghani said on Saturday, adding that the results of the consultations would be announced soon

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) Kabul is in close contact with international partners on the situation in Afghanistan, President Ashraf Ghani said on Saturday, adding that the results of the consultations would be announced soon.

"Consultations with the international community are underway, we will share the results," Ghani said in his video address to the nation.

The president added that remobilizing the Afghan security and defense forces was Kabul's top priority as the Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) continues to advance, capturing more territories.

"I assure you that as your president, my focus is to prevent further instability, violence and displacement of the people," Ghani stressed, with no hints of his possible resignation, which was speculated on in the media.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Russia Ashraf Ghani Media Share Top

Recent Stories

I-day reminds us great sacrifices for the country, ..

I-day reminds us great sacrifices for the country, says Provincial minister

1 minute ago
 Haleem Adil Sheikh resolves to keep national flag ..

Haleem Adil Sheikh resolves to keep national flag high

1 minute ago
 Flag hoisting ceremony held at municipal hall

Flag hoisting ceremony held at municipal hall

1 minute ago
 Taliban Claim Control Over Capital of Southeastern ..

Taliban Claim Control Over Capital of Southeastern Paktika Province

1 minute ago
 Pakistan ideologically, geographically incomplete ..

Pakistan ideologically, geographically incomplete without Kashmir: AJK PM

7 minutes ago
 Slovakia Sends $44,000 Worth of Aid to Help Lithua ..

Slovakia Sends $44,000 Worth of Aid to Help Lithuania Equip Camps for Illegal Mi ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.