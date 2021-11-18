Kabul Emergency Department Thanks Russia for Humanitarian Assistance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) The head of the Kabul emergency department head, Mirwais Watanmal, thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Defense Ministry for the humanitarian assistance delivered on Thursday.

"Many thanks to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Ministry of Defense and personally to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu .

.. In the days to come, we are going to help people in need. We have a very difficult situation in the city and in the provinces. We will probably distribute this aid to those in need in Kabul, because if we send this aid to other provinces, the cost will be much higher," Watanmal said.