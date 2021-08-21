Kabul evacuation among 'most difficult' in history:' Biden

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden said Friday he could not guarantee the final outcome of the emergency evacuation from Kabul's airport, calling it one of the most "difficult" airlift operations ever.

"This is one of the largest, most difficult airlifts in history," Biden said in a televised address from the White House. "I cannot promise what the final outcome will be."The president said US forces have airlifted 13,000 people out of Afghanistan since August 14, and 18,000 since July, with thousands more evacuated on private charter flights "facilitated by the US government."