UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kabul Expects SCO Road Map On Afghanistan To Prove Successful - Security Adviser

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 10:33 PM

Kabul Expects SCO Road Map on Afghanistan to Prove Successful - Security Adviser

Kabul thinks that the road map for Afghan peace and development adopted at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO) latest summit will help settle the crisis in the country, Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib told Sputnik

UFA (Russia) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Kabul thinks that the road map for Afghan peace and development adopted at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO) latest summit will help settle the crisis in the country, Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib told Sputnik.

The presidents of the SCO countries � Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan � met in Bishkek on Friday to discuss cooperation among SCO member states, common threats and challenges, as well as topical international issues, including the situation in Afghanistan and the middle East.

"Absolutely. I was there at the conference and we believe that building regional coalition for peace is important instead of each country acting separately, on their own.

It's important that we combine our efforts for peace so that it has the maximum impact," Mohib said, when asked whether Kabul expected the SCO road map on Afghan peace to prove effective in the crisis settlement process.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed that Moscow, which has now taken over the chairmanship duties in the SCO, would do its utmost to ensure that the road map was implemented, which would help expand the SCO cooperation with Kabul on security, humanitarian and economic issues.

Afghanistan acts as an observer in the regional organization. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Friday addressed the summit, urging for a regional and international coalition for Afghan peace to be formed.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Kabul Moscow Russia China Road Bishkek Vladimir Putin Uzbekistan Tajikistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Middle East June 2019 Ashraf Ghani Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy ATR aircraft displayed at Paris Airs ..

3 minutes ago

Gawadar City's Master Plan to be finalized soon. K ..

3 minutes ago

Boeing's troubled 737 MAX gets huge vote of confid ..

3 minutes ago

Over 80 Venezuelans Died in Shipwrecks in April, M ..

3 minutes ago

DG ISI calls on Prime Minister

6 minutes ago

Afghanistan Welcomes China's Efforts in Negotiatio ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.