Kabul Expects SCO Road Map on Afghanistan to Prove Successful - Security Adviser

Kabul thinks that the road map for Afghan peace and development adopted at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO) latest summit will help settle the crisis in the country, Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib told Sputnik

The presidents of the SCO countries � Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan � met in Bishkek on Friday to discuss cooperation among SCO member states, common threats and challenges, as well as topical international issues, including the situation in Afghanistan and the middle East.

"Absolutely. I was there at the conference and we believe that building regional coalition for peace is important instead of each country acting separately, on their own.

It's important that we combine our efforts for peace so that it has the maximum impact," Mohib said, when asked whether Kabul expected the SCO road map on Afghan peace to prove effective in the crisis settlement process.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed that Moscow, which has now taken over the chairmanship duties in the SCO, would do its utmost to ensure that the road map was implemented, which would help expand the SCO cooperation with Kabul on security, humanitarian and economic issues.

Afghanistan acts as an observer in the regional organization. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Friday addressed the summit, urging for a regional and international coalition for Afghan peace to be formed.