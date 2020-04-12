UrduPoint.com
Kabul Frees Third Group Of Taliban Prisoners In Latest Confidence-Building Step

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 03:40 PM

Kabul Frees Third Group of Taliban Prisoners in Latest Confidence-Building Step

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) The Afghan government on Sunday released a third group of Taliban prisoners hours after the Taliban announced the handover of 20 Afghan government prisoners, Kabul's National Security Council said.

The office of the National Security Council that under a decree from President Ashraf Ghani, the group of the Taliban were rounded up and handed over "according to their age, health and incarceration.

"

This is the third batch of prisoners released by Kabul in ongoing confidence-building measures aimed at jumpstarting the intra-Afghan peace negotiations.

The negotiations were set to begin March 10 after the US and Taliban signed a peace agreement earlier in February.

Kabul, however, took issue with the agreement's stipulation that 5,000 Taliban prisoners would be released, which unleashed a cross-country wave of Taliban violence and suspended the talks.

