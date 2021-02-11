UrduPoint.com
Kabul Fully Prepared To Repel Terrorist Threats After Foreign Troop Pullout - Military

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 02:16 PM

The Afghan armed forces are capable of conducting almost 100 percent of security operations on their own and will be able to protect the country from terrorists after foreign troops leave, Defense Ministry spokesman Rohullah Ahmadzai told Sputnik in an interview

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) The Afghan armed forces are capable of conducting almost 100 percent of security operations on their own and will be able to protect the country from terrorists after foreign troops leave, Defense Ministry spokesman Rohullah Ahmadzai told Sputnik in an interview.

"If we look at the 2014 year, there were more than 100,000 foreign troops in Afghanistan, but today that number has dropped to 2,500, with an independent operation being conducted by us now, which is a big difference and shows that our forces now have the capacity and skills to conduct almost 100 percent of their own operations, as could be seen during the last presidential election, when Afghan forces were able to provide security on their own," Ahmadzai said, when asked whether the country will be able to tackle terrorist threat after foreign troops pull out.

International partners so far continue to stand by Afghan forces, providing air support during operations, he added.

Commenting on recent Taliban drone attacks on the Pamir corps, the official stressed that "Afghan forces are well-prepared against any attack by the enemy," noting that the Islamist movement were "not capable of direct combat."

The 2020 US-Taliban peace deal envisages conditional foreign troop pullout by May 2021. New US President Joe Biden has, however, put the Trump-era deal under review.

