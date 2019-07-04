(@FahadShabbir)

The Afghan Foreign Ministry hails Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement about Moscow's intention to promote a peaceful resolution to the situation in the embattled country, ministerial spokesman Sibghatullah Ahmadi told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) The Afghan Foreign Ministry hails Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement about Moscow's intention to promote a peaceful resolution to the situation in the embattled country, ministerial spokesman Sibghatullah Ahmadi told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, Putin said Russia wanted to see the decades-long armed conflict in Afghanistan end and called for an inclusive dialogue involving all public and political forces of the country. The president also stressed that Moscow was helping establish a peaceful and independent Afghan state free of terrorism and drug crime.

"We appreciate all the efforts that are being made to stop the hostilities and to establish peace in Afghanistan. We also hail President Putin's latest statement," Ahmadi said.

He stressed that Kabul was hoping that Moscow would enhance its efforts in restoring peace to Afghanistan.

Ahmadi added that Kabul also wanted the Taliban movement to understand that fighting was not the solution and "that they should sit at the negotiating table with the government and the people of Afghanistan and join the peace process."

The Afghan government have been fighting the Taliban movement for almost two decades while at the same time trying to eliminate the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) since it began operating in Afghanistan in 2015.

The Taliban movement and the Afghan authorities have not held direct talks yet, although the Taliban have negotiated with the United States. Moscow has, meanwhile, provided a platform for intra-Afghan talks, which has been used for two meetings since February. A Taliban delegation attended each one. The talks have also been attended by prominent Afghan politicians, including former President Hamid Karzai.