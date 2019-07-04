UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kabul Hails Putin's Intention To Foster Peace In Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 04:33 PM

Kabul Hails Putin's Intention to Foster Peace in Afghanistan

The Afghan Foreign Ministry hails Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement about Moscow's intention to promote a peaceful resolution to the situation in the embattled country, ministerial spokesman Sibghatullah Ahmadi told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) The Afghan Foreign Ministry hails Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement about Moscow's intention to promote a peaceful resolution to the situation in the embattled country, ministerial spokesman Sibghatullah Ahmadi told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, Putin said Russia wanted to see the decades-long armed conflict in Afghanistan end and called for an inclusive dialogue involving all public and political forces of the country. The president also stressed that Moscow was helping establish a peaceful and independent Afghan state free of terrorism and drug crime.

"We appreciate all the efforts that are being made to stop the hostilities and to establish peace in Afghanistan. We also hail President Putin's latest statement," Ahmadi said.

He stressed that Kabul was hoping that Moscow would enhance its efforts in restoring peace to Afghanistan.

Ahmadi added that Kabul also wanted the Taliban movement to understand that fighting was not the solution and "that they should sit at the negotiating table with the government and the people of Afghanistan and join the peace process."

The Afghan government have been fighting the Taliban movement for almost two decades while at the same time trying to eliminate the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) since it began operating in Afghanistan in 2015.

The Taliban movement and the Afghan authorities have not held direct talks yet, although the Taliban have negotiated with the United States. Moscow has, meanwhile, provided a platform for intra-Afghan talks, which has been used for two meetings since February. A Taliban delegation attended each one. The talks have also been attended by prominent Afghan politicians, including former President Hamid Karzai.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Resolution Hamid Karzai Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Hail Same United States February 2015 All Government

Recent Stories

Salute to heroes! Rescue official dies on line of ..

13 minutes ago

Here’s What Pakistan Need to do Against Banglade ..

22 minutes ago

Czech energy group EPH buys Uniper's assets in Fra ..

12 seconds ago

New EU chief makes first trip to Brussels

13 seconds ago

NUST Centre for International Peace & Stability to ..

23 minutes ago

Hollywood producer arrested in Malaysia over 1MDB ..

15 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.