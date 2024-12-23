Open Menu

Kabul Hails Saudi Decision To Resume Activities At Afghanistan Embassy

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2024 | 06:18 PM

Kabul hails Saudi decision to resume activities at Afghanistan embassy

The Afghan foreign ministry on Monday welcomed Saudi Arabia's decision to resume its diplomatic operations in Kabul, more than three years after Riyadh withdrew its staff during the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Afghan foreign ministry on Monday welcomed Saudi Arabia's decision to resume its diplomatic operations in Kabul, more than three years after Riyadh withdrew its staff during the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

"We are optimistic about the possibility of strengthening relations and cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan through the resumption of these activities," said Afghan foreign ministry spokesman Zia Ahmad in a statement.

"We will also be able to respond to the problems of Afghans residing in Saudi Arabia."

Riyadh had posted its decision to resume diplomatic operations in Kabul on social media platform X.

"Based on the desire of the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to provide all services to the brotherly Afghan people, it has been decided to resume the activities of the mission of the Kingdom in Kabul starting on December 22," it said.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the level of Saudi representation in Kabul.

Riyadh on August 15, 2021 said it had withdrawn its diplomats from the Afghan capital because of the "unstable situation" created by the Taliban's return to power following the United States' withdrawal from the country.

In November 2021, Saudi Arabia said it was resuming consular services in Afghanistan. It also provides humanitarian aid in the country through its KSRelief organisation.

The Taliban government remains unrecognised by any country.

Saudi Arabia was one of only three countries, the others being Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, that recognised the first Taliban government which came to power in 1996 and was overthrown by the US invasion of 2001.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Social Media Riyadh Saudi United States Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates August November December All From Government

Recent Stories

IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

4 minutes ago
 Govt announces public holiday on December 25 to ce ..

Govt announces public holiday on December 25 to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam Day

18 minutes ago
 Punjab CM announces 100,000 E-bikes for students a ..

Punjab CM announces 100,000 E-bikes for students across province

28 minutes ago
 PTI presents initial demands before govt committee

PTI presents initial demands before govt committee

37 minutes ago
 Pak-Kenya strengthen trade ties,a gateway to 'Cast ..

Pak-Kenya strengthen trade ties,a gateway to 'Cast Africa and Central Asia'

6 minutes ago
 Woman, gang-raped, tortured, dies at Bahawalpur ho ..

Woman, gang-raped, tortured, dies at Bahawalpur hospital

49 minutes ago
Pakistani team, including SAU, secures 2nd positio ..

Pakistani team, including SAU, secures 2nd position in Huawei ICT Regional Final ..

6 minutes ago
 Prioritising gender-inclusive climate resilience n ..

Prioritising gender-inclusive climate resilience need of the hour: PM’s climat ..

6 minutes ago
 Naqvi hails Men in Green on historic ODI series wi ..

Naqvi hails Men in Green on historic ODI series win against Proteas

6 minutes ago
 Ammar Al Nuaimi receives Indian ambassador

Ammar Al Nuaimi receives Indian ambassador

2 hours ago
 Rupee sheds15 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds15 paisa against dollar

6 minutes ago
 FTA renews its calls for Resident Juridical Person ..

FTA renews its calls for Resident Juridical Persons with Licences issued in Dece ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World