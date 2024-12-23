Kabul Hails Saudi Decision To Resume Activities At Afghanistan Embassy
The Afghan foreign ministry on Monday welcomed Saudi Arabia's decision to resume its diplomatic operations in Kabul, more than three years after Riyadh withdrew its staff during the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan
"We are optimistic about the possibility of strengthening relations and cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan through the resumption of these activities," said Afghan foreign ministry spokesman Zia Ahmad in a statement.
"We will also be able to respond to the problems of Afghans residing in Saudi Arabia."
Riyadh had posted its decision to resume diplomatic operations in Kabul on social media platform X.
"Based on the desire of the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to provide all services to the brotherly Afghan people, it has been decided to resume the activities of the mission of the Kingdom in Kabul starting on December 22," it said.
The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the level of Saudi representation in Kabul.
Riyadh on August 15, 2021 said it had withdrawn its diplomats from the Afghan capital because of the "unstable situation" created by the Taliban's return to power following the United States' withdrawal from the country.
In November 2021, Saudi Arabia said it was resuming consular services in Afghanistan. It also provides humanitarian aid in the country through its KSRelief organisation.
The Taliban government remains unrecognised by any country.
Saudi Arabia was one of only three countries, the others being Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, that recognised the first Taliban government which came to power in 1996 and was overthrown by the US invasion of 2001.
