Kabul High School Principle Killed by Unknown Assailants, Police Investigating Motives

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) The principle of a high school in Kabul, Sayed Ziauddin, was shot and killed early on Monday morning by unknown assailants.

The attack happened at around 4:00 a.m. (23:30 Sunday GMT) when the principal was on his way home from a friend's house.

The motives for the attack are being investigated by the police.