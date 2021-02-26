Kabul Hopes Afghanistan-Russia-US Meeting May Happen in March - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Kabul is hoping that a trilateral meeting of Afghanistan, Russia and the United States may take place in March, but the date is still being discussed, Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar told Sputnik on Friday.

Atmar said he touched upon this matter during talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during their talks in Moscow earlier in the day.

According to Atmar, Russia has confirmed it is ready for a meeting, so Kabul now needs to reach out to the United States to see whether they are ready.