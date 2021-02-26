UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kabul Hopes Afghanistan-Russia-US Meeting May Happen In March - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

Kabul Hopes Afghanistan-Russia-US Meeting May Happen in March - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Kabul is hoping that a trilateral meeting of Afghanistan, Russia and the United States may take place in March, but the date is still being discussed, Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar told Sputnik on Friday.

Atmar said he touched upon this matter during talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during their talks in Moscow earlier in the day.

According to Atmar, Russia has confirmed it is ready for a meeting, so Kabul now needs to reach out to the United States to see whether they are ready.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Moscow Russia United States March May

Recent Stories

OPPO Unveils Reno5 Pro, Unlocking Infinite Possibi ..

3 minutes ago

Takaful Pakistan Limited Is Now Salaam Takaful Lim ..

9 minutes ago

Dubaiâ€™s landmarks light up in colours of Kuwait ..

1 hour ago

New family-friendly garden opens in Ajman

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid watches part of Dubai Stage of ..

2 hours ago

87,263 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been adminis ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.