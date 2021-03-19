Kabul Hopes Russia, US Will Keep Cooperating on Afghan Peace Process - Abdullah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Kabul hopes that Russia and the United States will continue cooperating on the Afghan peace process despite the existing bilateral tensions, Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, told Sputnik on Friday.

"We hope that they could keep the cooperation in this area. There is a clear interest for everybody in a peaceful settlement," Abdullah said.

According to the Afghan politician, the US recognizes that Russia is "an important player" in the Afghan peace process.

"Like convening this conference [of the extended Troika] and inviting both sides [Afghan government and Taliban] and both sides agreed to participate, that itself shows interest and influence [of Russia]. If they could keep this part of their relationships, which is very important, on Afghanistan, separate from the other tensions that exist ... If they could keep that one � there is a common interest on this, the issue of terrorism affects everybody, or narcotics or organized crime," Abdullah continued.