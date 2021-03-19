UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kabul Hopes Russia, US Will Keep Cooperating On Afghan Peace Process - Abdullah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 02:24 PM

Kabul Hopes Russia, US Will Keep Cooperating on Afghan Peace Process - Abdullah

Kabul hopes that Russia and the United States will continue cooperating on the Afghan peace process despite the existing bilateral tensions, Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Kabul hopes that Russia and the United States will continue cooperating on the Afghan peace process despite the existing bilateral tensions, Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, told Sputnik on Friday.

"We hope that they could keep the cooperation in this area. There is a clear interest for everybody in a peaceful settlement," Abdullah said.

According to the Afghan politician, the US recognizes that Russia is "an important player" in the Afghan peace process.

"Like convening this conference [of the extended Troika] and inviting both sides [Afghan government and Taliban] and both sides agreed to participate, that itself shows interest and influence [of Russia]. If they could keep this part of their relationships, which is very important, on Afghanistan, separate from the other tensions that exist ... If they could keep that one � there is a common interest on this, the issue of terrorism affects everybody, or narcotics or organized crime," Abdullah continued.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Russia United States From Government

Recent Stories

US charges 'prolific' Swiss hacker with fraud and ..

1 minute ago

Local Italian Official Pushes for Giving Sputnik V ..

1 minute ago

Citizens urged to follow corona SOPs for containin ..

1 minute ago

Japan Keeps Tabs on North Korea's Plans for Missil ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Customs organizes Louvre Museum virtual tour

22 minutes ago

Huthis advance on Yemen's Marib after taking mount ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.