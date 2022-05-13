UrduPoint.com

Kabul Hopes Russia Will Be 1st State To Recognize New Afghan Aauthorities - Diplomat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2022 | 11:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) Kabul hopes that Russia will become the first country to officially recognize the new Afghan government led by the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism), Afghan Charge d'Affaires to Moscow Jamal Nasir Garhwal said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We really hope so.

And we especially want Russia to be the first country to officially do this ” to recognize," Garhwal said.

In early April, Russia officially recognized the diplomat sent by the Taliban to Moscow ” Garhwal ” as charge d'affaires of Afghanistan. Moscow noted that the issuance of accreditation to the diplomat from the Taliban government does not mean its official recognition by Russia.

