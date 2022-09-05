UrduPoint.com

Kabul Hopes Terrorist Attack Near Russian Embassy Will Not Affect Relations With Moscow

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2022 | 04:10 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) Afghanistan hopes that the terrorist attack near the Russian Embassy in Kabul will not affect relations with Moscow, Taliban-appointed (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) Afghan foreign ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said on Monday.

"We have close relations with Russia and we will not allow such negative actions of enemies to negatively affect relations between the two countries," the official wrote on Twitter.

Moscow said that earlier in the day, an unknown militant set off an explosive device near the Russian Embassy in Kabul, killing two employees of the diplomatic mission. The Kremlin called the blast a terrorist attack. According to local sources, at least 10 people were killed and eight more were hospitalized as a result of the explosion. The investigation into the attack is underway.

