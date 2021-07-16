UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kabul Hopes To Negotiate Peace With Taliban Despite Challenges - Ghani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 04:00 PM

Kabul Hopes to Negotiate Peace With Taliban Despite Challenges - Ghani

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) The Afghan government hopes to hold talks with the Taliban (designated terrorist and banned in Russia) on the conflict settlement despite the existing challenges, President Ashraf Ghani said Friday.

"We will try to use all means to negotiate with the Taliban, despite the existing obstacles, and not to yield to them," Ghani said at a Central and South Asia summit in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent.

A large number of militants have been crossing into Afghanistan from Pakistan in recent months, according to the president.

"The only choice offered by the Taliban is either to defect to their side or to surrender," Ghani said.

The Afghan leader noted that despite there being a consensus among various international observers, "they have not taken any steps to provide support."

Earlier this week, reports emerged that Kabul intends to send a high-ranking delegation, including ex-President Hamid Karzai and head of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah, to Qatar's Doha in the next few days to hold talks with the Taliban.

Violence has been on the rise in Afghanistan in recent weeks, as the Taliban have stepped up their offensive since the foreign forces began to withdraw from the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Militants Hamid Karzai Russia Qatar Doha Tashkent Turkish Lira Ashraf Ghani All From Government Asia

Recent Stories

PM says he will bring cricket to Uzbekistan

7 minutes ago

Pakistan to play re-conciliatory role for peace in ..

13 minutes ago

U.S. import, export prices up in June

5 minutes ago

EU disease agency predicts spike in Covid cases by ..

5 minutes ago

AU urges push on continental integration to drive ..

5 minutes ago

Sri Lanka skipper Perera injured for India series

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.