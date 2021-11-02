Kabul Hospital Attack Was Staged By IS - Reports
Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 03:24 PM
The attack on a hospital in the Afghan capital of Kabul was staged by the Islamic State (IS terrorist group, banned in Russia), Bakhtar news agency reported on Tuesday
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) The attack on a hospital in the Afghan capital of Kabul was staged by the Islamic State (IS terrorist group, banned in Russia), Bakhtar news agency reported on Tuesday.
An IS militant blew himself up at the entrance to he hospital, and several more militants entered the building and are now engaged in clashes with the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia), according to Bakhtar.