UrduPoint.com

Kabul Hospital Attack Was Staged By IS - Reports

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 03:24 PM

Kabul Hospital Attack Was Staged by IS - Reports

The attack on a hospital in the Afghan capital of Kabul was staged by the Islamic State (IS terrorist group, banned in Russia), Bakhtar news agency reported on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) The attack on a hospital in the Afghan capital of Kabul was staged by the Islamic State (IS terrorist group, banned in Russia), Bakhtar news agency reported on Tuesday.

An IS militant blew himself up at the entrance to he hospital, and several more militants entered the building and are now engaged in clashes with the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia), according to Bakhtar.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Militants Russia

Recent Stories

Laos allows fully vaccinated foreign visitors to e ..

Laos allows fully vaccinated foreign visitors to enter to receive tourism

13 seconds ago
 German Greens' Leader Insists on Russian Role Behi ..

German Greens' Leader Insists on Russian Role Behind Gas Crunch

15 seconds ago
 Balochistan govt expands seed money to Rs 2 bln fo ..

Balochistan govt expands seed money to Rs 2 bln for BAEF

16 seconds ago
 Belgian red conference pear to debut in China at 4 ..

Belgian red conference pear to debut in China at 4th CIIE

18 seconds ago
 Sharjah Ruler meets heads of Arabic language acade ..

Sharjah Ruler meets heads of Arabic language academies

5 minutes ago
 Ryanair reports 48-mln-euro loss for H1 of FY 2022 ..

Ryanair reports 48-mln-euro loss for H1 of FY 2022

20 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.