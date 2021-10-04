Kabul Hospitals Overcrowded From Lack of Medical Services in Afghan Provinces - Reports

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) Hospitals in Kabul are admitting an increasing number of patients due to closure of medical centers in the provinces, which might lead to a health care system collapse, the Afghan Tolo news broadcaster reported on Monday, citing officials.

Local health care officials stated that many medical centers in Afghan provinces had to suspend their operations due to shortages of drugs and personnel.

"As the healthcare centers were closed in the provinces, the number of patients increased in the capital's hospitals. There will not be sufficient capacity if the situation continues," Parwiz Noori, head of the Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan Hospital, was quoted as saying by Tolo News.

On Thursday, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies warned the international community that Afghanistan might soon face a health care system collapse unless humanitarian support is sent to the country immediately.

Only 17% of all medical institutions currently remain operational in Afghanistan as part of the Sehatmandi project, which provides high-quality health care, food, and family planning services countrywide, according to a report by the World Health Organization. Nine COVID-19 centers out of 37 have shut down since August in the country.

Last month, UN Undersecretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, announced the allocation of $45 million to prevent the collapse of the health care system in Afghanistan.