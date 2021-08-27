UrduPoint.com

Kabul Hotel The Baron Says Property, People Not Harmed In Blast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) No one was injured and no property was damaged in the explosion at The Baron hotel near the Kabul airport, the owner said.

"As the owner of The Baron Hotel Kabul, I confirm there are no casualties or damage to the property inside.

The explosion was outside the hotel & I regret the loss of innocent lives," Mumtaz Muslim tweeted.

According to media reports, The Baron Hotel served as a gathering point for British and American citizens planning to evacuate from Kabul.

At least three blasts occurred at Kabul airport on Thursday evening, one of them near The Baron. Dozens have been killed and hundreds injured.

