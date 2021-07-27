UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kabul In Blackout After Armed Clashes Damage Power Lines - Energy Company

Umer Jamshaid 21 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 08:16 PM

Kabul in Blackout After Armed Clashes Damage Power Lines - Energy Company

Kabul and other areas of Afghanistan are experiencing a blackout after armed hostilities damaged power lines in the northeastern province of Baghlan, energy company DABS said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) Kabul and other areas of Afghanistan are experiencing a blackout after armed hostilities damaged power lines in the northeastern province of Baghlan, energy company DABS said on Tuesday.

"Today, a power line in the area of Kiligai in the Baghlan Province was damaged due to hostilities. As a result, the electricity was turned off in Kabul and several other areas located along the power supply lines," the company wrote on Facebook.

The company is fixing technical issues to resume the supply.

Violence in Afghanistan has been on the rise as foreign troops withdraw from the country. The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) have captured large rural territories and launched an offensive on cities. The UN assistance mission in the country said on Monday that the number of Afghans killed or injured in the first half of the year has hit a record 5,183, with a particularly sharp rise recorded in May.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Electricity Russia Facebook Company Baghlan May From

Recent Stories

Thailand Sends COVID-19 Patients Out of Bangkok Du ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Retailer Wildberries Expect No Impact From ..

3 minutes ago

MNSUA sets up vet hospital to facilitate farmers

6 minutes ago

Haleem for putting Murad's name on ECL

6 minutes ago

President's strong notice leads to arrest of Hindu ..

6 minutes ago

Open Kachehri held at Bara Tehsil of Khyber

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.