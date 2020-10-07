Kabul Interim Foreign Minister Urges Reduction in Violence For Inter-Afghan Talks

Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar has called for a prompt reduction in violence and the implementation of a ceasefire in Afghanistan as the inter-Afghan peace talks went underway in Doha

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar has called for a prompt reduction in violence and the implementation of a ceasefire in Afghanistan as the inter-Afghan peace talks went underway in Doha.

Earlier in the week, Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani led a high-level delegation to Doha to meet with the Kabul delegation and US diplomats. Atmar was among the delegation members.

"Controversial issues that have delayed the agreement on working principles must be resolved as soon as possible, a reduction in violence and a ceasefire is a demand of the Afghan people and must be met as soon as possible," Atmar said at a press conference in Doha on Tuesday.

President Ghani raised the issue of a ceasefire with the Afghan officials in Qatar as well as with US representatives, according to the interim foreign minister.

"We must reach a political agreement as soon as possible, the bloodshed must stop completely and the causes of the war must be resolved through talks," Atmar said, adding that the president confirmed that the negotiation team had been given full authority to negotiate.

The inter-Afghan talks are currently taking place in Qatar's capital, Doha. If successful, they may pave a way to political settlement after almost two decades of conflict in the country.