UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kabul Interim Foreign Minister Urges Reduction In Violence For Inter-Afghan Talks

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 05:37 PM

Kabul Interim Foreign Minister Urges Reduction in Violence For Inter-Afghan Talks

Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar has called for a prompt reduction in violence and the implementation of a ceasefire in Afghanistan as the inter-Afghan peace talks went underway in Doha

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar has called for a prompt reduction in violence and the implementation of a ceasefire in Afghanistan as the inter-Afghan peace talks went underway in Doha.

Earlier in the week, Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani led a high-level delegation to Doha to meet with the Kabul delegation and US diplomats. Atmar was among the delegation members.

"Controversial issues that have delayed the agreement on working principles must be resolved as soon as possible, a reduction in violence and a ceasefire is a demand of the Afghan people and must be met as soon as possible," Atmar said at a press conference in Doha on Tuesday.

President Ghani raised the issue of a ceasefire with the Afghan officials in Qatar as well as with US representatives, according to the interim foreign minister.

"We must reach a political agreement as soon as possible, the bloodshed must stop completely and the causes of the war must be resolved through talks," Atmar said, adding that the president confirmed that the negotiation team had been given full authority to negotiate.

The inter-Afghan talks are currently taking place in Qatar's capital, Doha. If successful, they may pave a way to political settlement after almost two decades of conflict in the country.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Qatar Doha May Ashraf Ghani Agreement

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts further 111,882 COVID-19 ..

8 minutes ago

The Midrange Kings of 2020

24 minutes ago

ERC provides further humanitarian aid to people af ..

38 minutes ago

ECC allows OGRA to issue licenses for RLNG-based C ..

34 seconds ago

Heathrow takes third runway challenge to Supreme C ..

36 seconds ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

38 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.