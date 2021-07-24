Kabul Introduces Curfew in All But 3 Afghan Provinces to Contain Taliban - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) The Afghan authorities have introduced a nighttime curfew in 31 out of 34 provinces in a bid to limit the activity of the Taliban movement (designated terrorist and outlawed in Russia), the TOLO news broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing the interior minister.

The curfew is set to last from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

local time (from 17:30 to 23:30 GMT) and does not apply to the eastern provinces of Kabul and Nangarhar, as well as the northeastern province of Panjshir, the broadcaster added.

Violence has been on the rise in Afghanistan in recent weeks as the Taliban stepped up its offensive after international troops began withdrawing from the country in May. The troop withdrawal was one of the points of the agreement that the Taliban and the United States reached in Doha in February of last year.