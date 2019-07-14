UrduPoint.com
Kabul Launches Relocation Of Government Offices From City Center To Capital's Outskirts

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 06:20 PM

Kabul Launches Relocation of Government Offices From City Center to Capital's Outskirts

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2019) The Afghanistan government laid the cornerstone on Sunday of a vast complex on the outskirts of Kabul where all government offices will be relocated from the city center, which will become a cultural hub.

The vast complex will occupy a large area close to Darul Aman Palace, which was ruined as a result of fire and shelling during the civil conflict in the country.

"The government offices will be relocated to the Darul Aman complex, the center of the city will be a cultural capital," Afghan President Ashraf Ghani told a crowd that gathered near the presidential palace.

Ghani also vowed to rebuild some cultural heritage sites in the capital, including ancient fortress Qale'H-Ye-Balahissar in the south of Kabul.

"We will rebuild [Qale'H-Ye-]Balahissar and Char Chata [market] in Kabul," the president said.

Darul Aman Palace has recently been rebuilt and is expected to be inaugurated on Afghan Independence Day, which will be celebrated on August 19.

The security incidents in the city have long took place close to government office that have caused casualties for civilians. The move is expected to lower civilian casualties also and an increased security for government offices.

"The insurgents usually target government offices, if they are moved to a corner, then it will be safe for both civilians and those work for government," a Kabul resident, who was injured in a recent attack in the capital, told Sputnik.

Afghanistan has been torn by civil conflicts since the 1970s and suffered several invasions of foreign forces. Clashes between Afghan security forces and various insurgent groups, namely the Taliban, continue to date.

