Kabul, Moscow Not Yet Negotiating Russian Combat Helicopters Supplies - Russian Diplomat

Afghanistan got in contact with Moscow regarding potential supplies of combat helicopters, but no substantial negotiations have been launched so far, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik on Friday

Afghan Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar said on Thursday that Kabul is ready to purchase combat helicopters from Russia and is awaiting a response from the government.

"No negotiations are ongoing. They sent an appeal, we are considering it," Kabulov said.

More Stories From World

