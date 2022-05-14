UrduPoint.com

Kabul Mosque Explosion Kills 7, Injures 17 Worshipers - Source

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2022

Kabul Mosque Explosion Kills 7, Injures 17 Worshipers - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2022) Seven people were killed and 17 others were wounded in an explosion in a mosque in the Afghan capital city of Kabul earlier on Friday, a source in the Afghan Health Ministry told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, local media reported that an explosion had ripped through a mosque in Kabul during Friday prayers, injuring at least three worshipers.

Any of the extremist groups operating in the region have yet to claim responsibility for the attack.

