Kabul Needs to Deal With Inclusiveness, Respect of Minority, Women Rights - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) will have to deal with the issue of government inclusiveness, respect for the rights of national minorities and women, Russian special presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Friday.

"The Taliban movement does not have sufficient human resources that could ensure economic recovery.

Plus, in my opinion, the erroneous internal policy toward women work, girls' education, all this only aggravates (the situation)... As for inclusiveness, from our point of view, it is still insufficient," Kabulov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The Russian diplomat noted that soon the government will see that it needs to act in the national interests of the entire people of Afghanistan, including all the minorities.

"Kabul will have to deal with this. Time works against it," Kabulov said.